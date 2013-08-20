Kim Kardashian, Jewel, and Duchess Kate all stun in peach
kim kardashian peach jumper
By Katie Mathewson
Remember that Presidents of the United States of America song? "Movin' to the country, gonna eat a lot of peaches ..." That's been stuck in our heads ever since we found all these pics of stylish celebs rockin' the latest peach trend. So in honor of Peach Month, click ahead for some celebrity inspiration so you can find the pastel piece that's best for you!
In one of her many eye-catching maternity moments, Kim Kardashian wore this billowing peach jumpsuit to church.
