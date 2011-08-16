Trend Report

Summer Jumpers

Splash News 1 / 21

By Molly McGonigle

From colorful hair to maxi-dresses galore, this summer has seen many trends taking over Hollywood. But right now, it's all about jumpsuits. From Khloe Kardashian to Heidi Klum, see how your favorite celebs are wearing and styling this one-piece trend.

Khloe donned a hot pink, three-quarter-length jumpsuit for an afternoon of shopping in Beverly Hills.

Up NextAll Meryl's looks
Splash News 1 / 21

By Molly McGonigle

From colorful hair to maxi-dresses galore, this summer has seen many trends taking over Hollywood. But right now, it's all about jumpsuits. From Khloe Kardashian to Heidi Klum, see how your favorite celebs are wearing and styling this one-piece trend.

Khloe donned a hot pink, three-quarter-length jumpsuit for an afternoon of shopping in Beverly Hills.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries