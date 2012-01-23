Ladies Who Rock Menswear-Inspired Outfits

By Molly McGonigle

Lots of girls like to borrow things from guys' closets, like flannel, boyfriend jeans and comfy sweatshirts. But now Hollywood's leading ladies are also taking inspiration from men's closets by rocking menswear instead of frilly gowns. From Lady Gaga to Penelope Cruz, see how these ladies wear suits and tuxedos -- glamorously, of course.

The Kardashians are always on top of the latest trends. And here Khloe shows off her love of this newest one with a black pencil skirt, white blouse, black bowtie and fierce stance.