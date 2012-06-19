Trend Report: Stars Baring Their Midriffs

By Molly McGonigle

You may have thought the trend of bearing one's midriff went on its merry way back when Britney Spears became an adult, but it's back with a vengeance this summer. From classy dresses to onstage outfits and even just regular street clothes, celebs are showing off their toned midriffs all over the place. Click through to see how stars like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and even Selena Gomez are embracing this trend.

While she tends to be more conservative than other pop stars, Selena Gomez has really been pushing the envelope lately with her sexy outfit choices. To debut her new fragrance on June 9, 2012, she went for a high-waisted-shorts and bustier combo from Versace that made sure lots of her fit physique got showed off.