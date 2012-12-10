Trend Report: Sheer Dresses
By Molly McGonigle
Sheer dresses are all the rage in Hollywood. From Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lawrence, click through to see which stars are rocking this sexy trend.
She may be a mother now, but that hasn't stopped Kim Kardashian from flaunting her famous curvaceous body. Like when she stepped out in this white Donna Karan skirt and sheer ivory long-sleeve Veronique Leroy top that showed every inch of her undergarments in New York on Nov. 18, 2013.
