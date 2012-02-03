Trend Report: Crazy for Braids

By Chris Gardner and Molly McGonigle

Make no hair mistakes: the hottest trend on top of stars' heads right now is the braid. From fishtails and French to side braids and halo-style, braids have have taken center stage on the red carpet in recent weeks. We've rounded up the most beautiful plaits and now it's your turn to cast your "Love it" or "Lose it" vote on the twisted styles of some of your favorite stars. Let's get started...

Shailene Woodley worked a thick side braid at the Directors Guild Of America Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 28, 2012.