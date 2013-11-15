Heidi Klum, Beyonce, and more stars wearing colorful animal prints

By Katie Mathewson

Animal print has long been an easy way for women to add sass to any look. But lately, stars like Heidi Klum, Rachel Bilson and Beyonce have been taking it up a notch by wearing colorful jungle-cat inspired statement pieces. Click through to check out who is rocking this daring new trend.

What's black and white and ... yellow all over? This longsleeve leopard-print dress with leather embellishments that Heidi Klum wore to an "America's Got Talent" event in July 2013.