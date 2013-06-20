Miranda Kerr blushes, and more stars wearing pink

miranda kerr trend report stars wearing pink

By Jessica Wedemeyer

In honor of National Pink Day -- the celebration of all things pink -- on June 23, we're rounding up the Hollywood stars who decided to celebrate the holiday early. Keep clicking to see Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars wearing pink!

Miranda Kerr looked sexy but sweet in a blush Herve Leger dress and coral Lanvin pumps during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" in New York City on June 4, 2013.