Trend report: vintage
ashley olsen vintage style
By Molly McGonigle
Celebs are having a love affair with making old things new again. And the time is certainly right for such a relationship as Thrift Shop Day takes place in August. So let's take a look at some celebs who either love rocking vintage or vintage-inspired getups.
These days, it's rare to see Ashley Olsen out in public, and when we do, she's usually in head-to-toe black. But at the Met Gala, she opted for this orange Christian Dior gypsy frock that could've been taken straight from the closet of Stevie Nicks.
ashley olsen vintage style
By Molly McGonigle
Celebs are having a love affair with making old things new again. And the time is certainly right for such a relationship as Thrift Shop Day takes place in August. So let's take a look at some celebs who either love rocking vintage or vintage-inspired getups.
These days, it's rare to see Ashley Olsen out in public, and when we do, she's usually in head-to-toe black. But at the Met Gala, she opted for this orange Christian Dior gypsy frock that could've been taken straight from the closet of Stevie Nicks.