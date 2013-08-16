Trend report: vintage

ashley olsen vintage style

By Molly McGonigle

Celebs are having a love affair with making old things new again. And the time is certainly right for such a relationship as Thrift Shop Day takes place in August. So let's take a look at some celebs who either love rocking vintage or vintage-inspired getups.

These days, it's rare to see Ashley Olsen out in public, and when we do, she's usually in head-to-toe black. But at the Met Gala, she opted for this orange Christian Dior gypsy frock that could've been taken straight from the closet of Stevie Nicks.