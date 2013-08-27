Undressed 2013: The Year in Celebrity Fashion Faux Pas
By Kat Giantis
First, the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls go unsolved. Now this. For someone who probably thinks street cred is the name of a new strain of weed, Miley Cyrus can't seem to stop with the cultural appropriation. That said, when her "Please Stop"-emblazoned butt isn't busy twerking, it talks a lot of sense. In other Miley fashion atrocity news from 2013 ...
