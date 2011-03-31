Undressed! for March 31

By Kat Giantis

Sisterhood of the Traveling Aunts: You know what would be funny? If Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just messing with us, Benjamin Button-style. Maybe when the fashion moguls reach an age where it would be appropriate for them to dress as well-to-do, canasta-playing spinsters on the mend from cataract surgery, they'll surprise us all. Forget about MK (right) and Ashley styling moss-colored, mothball-scented fur stoles or colossus-sized tuxedo vests over lacy widow's weeds (the dearly departed was evidently the leader of a mother ship-awaiting doomsday cult). Instead, they'll deck their octogenarian selves out in sexy tank tops and miniskirts from Forever 21 before strutting into the early-bird special.