Undressed! for Aug. 4: Celeb Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

Salt of the Girth: Breakups are never easy. But it's time for Angelina Jolie to accept the inevitable and finally end this extremely public and co-dependent relationship she's been carrying on for so many years. No, not with Brad Pitt -- with the black dress. Look, we know how it is. There was a time when they couldn't get enough of each other. Heck, they would even experiment, playfully dabbling in leather. But the excitement quickly waned, and boredom set in. While promoting "Salt" in South Korea, Angelina gives off an air of sadness as she faces the cold, hard truth: Her once-passionate love affair with the black dress has turned to garbage, a fact she can no longer deny as she squares her shoulders and tries to look dignified in a Glad tall kitchen drawstring bag.

