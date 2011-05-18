Undressed! for May 18: Cannes Edition

By Kat Giantis

Tulle and Unusual Punishment: No, Penelope Cruz didn't soak in a vat of Elmer's Glue and roll around in Michelle Kwan's costume closet before wiggling into the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides." And yes, it's a reasonable conclusion to draw, what with her mermaid gown's nude-hued underlay, lily-gilding sequins, germinating tulle hemline and exposed back zipper with stegosaurus-spine-creating buttons. As for the matching bathtime scrubbie puffs stuck to Penelope's shoulders, well, those just make good sense for any fashion-conscious mom of a burpy, spit-up-prone 4-month-old.

