Undressed for Oct. 20: Celebrity Fashion Flubs
By Kat Giantis
Life is a rich tapestry for Mary-Kate Olsen. Wait, did we say life? We meant her caftan, her caftan is a rich tapestry. And it's just one of the many perks MK has received since being elected leader of a Doomsday cult of embroidery fanatics.
Life is a rich tapestry for Mary-Kate Olsen. Wait, did we say life? We meant her caftan, her caftan is a rich tapestry. And it's just one of the many perks MK has received since being elected leader of a Doomsday cult of embroidery fanatics.