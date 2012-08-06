Undressed 2012: The Year (So Far) in Celebrity Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

Angelina Jolie's longtime love affair with the color black took a turn for the bendy at this year's Oscars, courtesy of the Grand Canyon-sized slit that framed her now-famous right leg. The smoldering mom of six posed harder in this velvety Atelier Versace gown than she (or anyone) has ever posed before. She repeatedly jutted out her slender, milky-white pin at such a painful and awkward angle that the maneuver quickly launched a thousand memes and likely pulled several muscles Brad Pitt tends to enjoy.