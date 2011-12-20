Stars Step Out in Winter Whites

By Chris Gardner

Fashionistas everywhere are well informed of the annual standard that one should never wear white after Labor Day. But in Hollywood, rules are made to be broken. This winter, a bevy of celeb beauties have turned their backs on tired style traditions and stepped out in dreamy snow-colored ensembles, proving that white can look fashionable in any season.

Fashion-conscious folks used to swear off white in order to save their threads from Mother Nature's nasty winter elements. But a little seasonal precipitation is no problem for Jessica Biel, who looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham white sheath dress that shows off her famously fit figure. Aside from the holiday-friendly red fingertips, Biel's best accessory is the umbrella handler, who kept her white style safe from the New York rain.

Click through to see how other stars like Jessica Alba, Kate Beckinsale, Katy Perry and more make frosty-inspired frocks look fabulous.

RELATED: See stars in sparkles