Undressed! 2010: The Year in Bad Fashion

By Kat Giantis

The Nay of All Flesh: One day, when Jennifer Lopez is sitting in her rocking chair, debating whether to wash down her Geritol with chamomile tea or Metamucil, she'll suddenly remember this gender-neutralizing nude bodysuit and cry out, "Why didn't anyone tell me I looked like a Bedazzled Ken doll?" But fame, and the desire to hold onto fame, can sometimes make people do funny things, like strut around in molasses-thick fabric that morphs a phenomenal figure into a shape not unlike a star-bellied Sneetch crossed with a crystal-encrusted Butterball. Come to think of it, this outfit is best summed up by the immortal words J.Lo uttered in that cinematic classic "Gigli": "Gobble, gobble, it's turkey time!"