Heidi Klum's Sexiest Looks

Heidi Klum animal print minidress

By Stacie Anthony

From supermodel to supermom and everything in between, Heidi Klum has a ton to celebrate as she turns 40 on June 1. Click though to wish the newest judge on "America's Got Talent" a very HDB by checking out Heidi's sexiest looks.

Holy Heidi! She brought her backside (and more!) in a butt-baring animal-print minidress at the 12th Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty.