Hollywood's Best-Dressed Moms
By Laura Blum
It's not easy being a mom in the public eye. Balancing your career and taking care of the kids is hard enough without having to dodge cameras every time you walk out the door. We don't know how they do it, but these stylish Hollywood hot mamas seem to do it all. Keep clicking as we count down the best-dressed moms in Tinseltown.
As one-third of reality TV's most powerful trio of sisters, Kourtney has three huge closets to raid every time she gets dressed. The first mom of Kris Jenner's brood is always polished, even with Mason in tow and a brand new baby girl, Penelope. After all, who knows when a perfect photo op might come up?!
