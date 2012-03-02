Jessica Biel's Best Looks

Jessica Biel was not born in Louboutins. She recently told Vogue, "On the red carpet, I'm playing a character. As soon as I get off that thing ... I'm wiping and wiping and pulling my hair out and trying to change my outfit." She sure had us fooled. Whether she's attending the Oscars in Oscar de la Renta or strolling around Rome with fiance Justin Timberlake in a maxi-skirt, Jessica always looks chic. So as she celebrates her 30th birthday this month, take a look at her best looks over the years.

On New York's most fashionable night of the year in 2009, The Costume Institute Gala, Jessica was radiant in a corseted red Atelier Versace gown that tastefully showed off both her bustline and her formidable legs.