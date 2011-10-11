Julianne Hough's Bright and Sophisticated Style

By Molly McGonigle

Ever since she started out as a dance coach on "Dancing With the Stars," Julianne Hough's life has completely changed. Now, she's left behind her dancing TV days, embraced acting and becoming a successful country singer, to boot. With big career moves have come drastic style changes that show off her budding sophistication as a triple threat. In honor of the premiere of "Footloose," click through to see how her style has evolved in a few short years!

This multicolored Malandrino dress with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves is equal parts sexy as it is glamorous, which was the perfect combo to standout at the Grammys.

BING: Check out Julianne's style tips