Julianne Hough's Bright and Sophisticated Style
By Molly McGonigle
Ever since she started out as a dance coach on "Dancing With the Stars," Julianne Hough's life has completely changed. Now, she's left behind her dancing TV days, embraced acting and becoming a successful country singer, to boot. With big career moves have come drastic style changes that show off her budding sophistication as a triple threat. In honor of the premiere of "Footloose," click through to see how her style has evolved in a few short years!
This multicolored Malandrino dress with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves is equal parts sexy as it is glamorous, which was the perfect combo to standout at the Grammys.
By Molly McGonigle
Ever since she started out as a dance coach on "Dancing With the Stars," Julianne Hough's life has completely changed. Now, she's left behind her dancing TV days, embraced acting and becoming a successful country singer, to boot. With big career moves have come drastic style changes that show off her budding sophistication as a triple threat. In honor of the premiere of "Footloose," click through to see how her style has evolved in a few short years!
This multicolored Malandrino dress with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves is equal parts sexy as it is glamorous, which was the perfect combo to standout at the Grammys.