Kendall and Kylie Jenner talk fashion, dating, and keeping it all together

By Katie Mathewson, with reporting by Cristina Gibson

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner may be teenagers, but they're also reality-TV stars, fashion designers and aunts to two nieces and a nephew. So while their fellow high school buddies are at summer camp, the Jenner sisters are spending their summer designing a new collection of their clothing line for PacSun, getting to know big sis Kim's daughter North West, and batting down pesky tabloid rumors about Jaden Smith, Ireland Baldwin and Lil Twist. Click through to see what the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars had to say to Wonderwall about their ever-growing family, plans for their careers and the fashion sense that landed them their first clothing line.