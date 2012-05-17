Kourtney Kardashian's Maternity Style

by N.F. Mendoza

Petite and pregnant, Kourtney Kardashian has the distinction of being the oldest girl among the 10 offspring of Kris Jenner's blended family. Like her sisters, Kim and Khloe, Kourtney is photographed almost daily, thus allowing fans to keep tabs on the maternity style of the fashion conscious-star.

Whether she's attending a Hollywood event, dining out or shopping, Kourtney is no slacker in the maternity-fashion universe. She looks comfortable and stylish; she's even managed to slip pieces in from her family's Kardashian Kollection for a little in-house promotion. Click through for a look at how Kourtney has styled her changing shape.

The most compact of the Kardashians, Kourtney wore this gam-showcasing Gomez-Gracia black-silk, ruffle-bottomed chiffon dress to the 2012 E! upfront presentation in New York on April 30, 2012. Never one to be content with a simple LBD, Kourtney added two huge pops of color with her hot-pink Alexander McQueen pointy-toed pumps and a sunshine-y yellow DIY necklace. Her one homage to the classics? Her Bottega Venetta minaudière.