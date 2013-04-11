Lindsay Lohan pink bikini alcohol-monitoring bracelet

By Stacie Anthony

The "Scary Movie" franchise is more goofy than spooky, so we're gonna give you something that will really make you scream. What is it? Lindsay Lohan's scariest looks! Why? She's making a cameo in "Scary Movie 5," in theaters April 12, and we thought it was only fitting.

If the girl's got it, why not flaunt it? And we're not talking about her curves. We're talking about her favorite accessory, aka the court-issued alcohol-monitoring bracelet LiLo had to wear in the summer of 2007.