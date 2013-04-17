Maternity Fashion Face-Off: Kim vs. Kourtney

By Katie Mathewson

Considering the expansive Kardashian empire, we're surprised Kim and Kourtney haven't designed their own maternity line yet. Once we show you how similar their style has been, you'll probably agree. But even though their maternity looks are comparable, we're sure you ruthless fashionistas will have a strong opinion about who is the most stylish sister.

RELATED: Kim repeats her older sister's dress

It's hardly a breathtaking look, but Kim Kardashian was quick to swipe a dress that older sister Kourtney Kardashian had debuted less than a year prior. Since it's the exact same frock, we're making this first comparison easy for you ... which curvaceous mommy looked better in beige?