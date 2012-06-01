Miranda Lambert's Style Evolution

By Molly McGonigle

Aside from being totally endearing, Miranda Lambert is also one of the best female vocalists in country music. On top of her career success, she's married to the super-cute and charming Blake Shelton -- and together they continue their takeover of country music. As we gear up for the big CMT Music Awards on June 6 at 8 p.m., there seems like no better time than now to take a look at how Miranda's style has changed. Click through to see her transformation from the girl next door to the glamour queen she is today.

Back in 2006, Miranda was prepping for her big tour with Toby Keith and Dierks Bentley, but she already had her country style down pat. At the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards, she rocked a light blue Grecian-inspired dress with lots of gold accessories. And as a true country girl, Miranda followed the motto: the bigger, the hair the better.