Pippa vs. Duchess Kate Fashion Face-Off

By Molly McGonigle

Since the royal wedding, both Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton have become the most famous sisters around. They've also become influential fashionistas. While Duchess Kate tends to stick to conservative looks, neutral colors and mostly navy outfits, her younger sister loves vibrant colors, crazy graphic print dresses, short skirts and dresses. Click through to vote on whether Pippa or Duchess Kate has better style!

Within days of each other, both Pippa and Kate Middleton stepped out for events in London in different takes on red frocks. Pippa dares to show some skin in a very low-cut red halter dress with a floral detail at the center of her dress. Kate, on the other hand, wears a conservative version of the red dress with long sleeves and a tie belt.