Robert Downey Jr.'s Colorful & Funky Style

By Molly McGonigle

Robert Downey Jr. has led a colorful life and career, and over the years, his wardrobe has followed suit. From purple blazers to eclectic ties, RDJ has had a lot of fun with his fashion choices. In honor of the Dec. 16 premiere of "Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows," click through to see some of his best red carpet looks.

Not too many men can pull off light blue suits, but for a "Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows" photocall, RDJ did so swimmingly. He accessorized with a brown tie and a pair of statement-making tennis shoes.