Sandra Bullock's traditional and colorful style

sandra bullock strapless

By Molly McGonigle

She captivated audiences with her box office hit "Gravity." And now the Hollywood Film Awards have honored her for years in the business. There is no doubt that Sandra Bullock is at the top of her game. So in honor of one of our favorite actresses, here are some of Sandra's show-stopping looks from over the years.

The 49-year-old actress stunned while in Toronto in September 2013 when she stepped out in this black, ivory and teal Narciso Rodriguez strapless dress. And check out those matching shoes!