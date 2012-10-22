Scariest Celeb Fashion 2012

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Halloween is just around the corner, and while most of us have been plotting our costume for, like, months (sexy bumblebee or sexy zombie??) some of Hollywood's finest won't even bat an eye as the deadline steadily approaches. That's because a few of our favorite stars -- like Russell Brand, Lady Gaga, and Willow Smith -- don't need to wait till Oct. 31 to don crazy costumes. Click through to see some of their scariest fashion choices.

Someone in the wardrobe department is going to be very, very angry when they realize Angelina Jolie stole this gown from the set of her upcoming film "Maleficent." The superstar donned this sorceress's dress, seemingly inspired by her evil queen role, on Sept. 14, 2012.