Sharon Stone's looks over the years

By Stacie Anthony

Sharon Stone exudes sex appeal. Over the course of her career, the blond bombshell has tantalized fans with her ageless beauty, provocative style and scintillating film roles, like in the erotic classic "Basic Instinct." To celebrate role in the biopic "Lovelace," in theaters Aug. 9, we're taking a look back at her most memorable looks from yesteryear that are sure to leave you hot and bothered …