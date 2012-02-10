Walk That Walk!

By Chris Gardner

The Big Apple is buzzing right now with threads-obsessed celebs intent on landing a front-row seat at Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week. The Fall 2012 presentations, which kicked off on Thursday, last eight more days. But before we get intoxicated with coming trends, let's take a look back at some famous turns of fashion-friendly stars who skipped the front row and strutted straight toward the catwalk...

Sean "Diddy" Combs walked the runway at the end of the fashion show for his clothing line Sean John during the 2006 Macy's Passport Gala in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2006.

