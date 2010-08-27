Style Profile: Betty White

By Rebecca Silverstein

While Lea Michele, Neil Patrick Harris and January Jones have to wait until Sunday to find out if they're taking home Emmys, Betty White can just sit back and enjoy the show: She already picked up her Creative Arts Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for hosting "Saturday Night Live." But this "Golden Girl" is no stranger to taking award shows -- or award show fashion. While she may have a tendency to re-wear the same pieces, we think her thriftiness is endearing. (Today's starlets could learn a thing or two from her.) Keep clicking for Betty's most memorable red-carpet attire.

After picking up her Emmy in 1986, Betty ran over to Disneyland to audition to be a Disney princess.

RELATED VIDEO: See who else won early Emmys