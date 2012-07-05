Blake Lively's Gorgeous and Glam Style

By Terry Estudillo

She's not even a quarter of a century old, but beautiful Blake Lively totally brings it, fashion-wise. She's not only the face of Gucci's Premiere fragrance and Chanel's Mademoiselle handbag line, but she's also Christian Louboutin's muse. This self-styled (that's right -- she does not have a stylist!) fashion icon has been named to the Vogue, Vogue U.K. and Glamour U.K's best-dressed lists. "Blake wears the most amazing clothes every day of her life," her "Hick" co-star Chloë Moretz says. Yes, she looks amazing in anything, but Wonderwall has managed to pare down and spotlight some of her most notable appearances.

Blake introduced the formal, long braid (here styled by Frederic Fekkai's Renato Campora) that became a standard coif choice at the 2009 Emmy Awards. She wore a daring, ruby-red Versace (cut low in both the front and back) with Christian Louboutin nude-colored pumps and Lorraine Schwartz platinum diamond earrings and a platinum and diamond lace cuff.

RELATED: Guess the Celeb Gazongas