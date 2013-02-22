Style Profile: Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler style

By Katie Mathewson

Chelsea Handler's style seems to bounce between tomboy, graceful beauty, and sex kitten, so her look is about as unpredictable as the things that come out of her mouth. So sit back and take a look at the "Chelsea Lately" host's fashion through the years.

Here, Chelsea reminds us of a navy blue, busty Catwoman. We support this unitard-look-alike as much your bra does. Hey, if you've got it, flaunt it!