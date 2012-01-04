Diane Keaton's Tomboy Style

Diane Keaton style

By Rebecca Silverstein

Since the late '70s, America has been in love with Diane Keaton. But it hasn't just been her parts in movies like "Annie Hall," "Baby Boom" and "Something's Gotta Give" that kept us hooked. It was her unique sense of style, marked by her trademark of sporting menswear as womenswear. Check out Diane's most memorable looks from the past five decades.

What's black and white, spotted and striped? Diane's Ralph Lauren suit from the 2004 Oscars! The Best Actress nominee paired black pinstripe pants with a bowler hat, a polka-dotted tie and matching handkerchief, and leather gloves. Sure, the look landed her onto loads of "worst dressed" lists, but it's so Diane Keaton!

