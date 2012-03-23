Style Profile: Keira Knightley

By Molly McGonigle

It's been about 10 years since Keira Knightley catapulted to fame with "Bend It Like Beckham." Since then, she's become an Academy Award nominee and a style icon for her eclectic and barely there ensembles. As the actress celebrates her 27th birthday on March 26, Wonderwall is taking a look back at some of her best looks over the years.

In a dress fit for a princess, Keira certainly made an entrance at the 2011 Venice Film Festival with this gold Valentino gown. From the gold floral lace details to the full skirt, everything about her dress was completely lovely.