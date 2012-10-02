Susan Sarandon's Sexiest Looks

By Stacie Anthony

Susan Sarandon turns 66 on Oct. 4, and she looks sexier than ever. Whether she's spotted on or off the red carpet, this bodacious beauty is always showing off her enviable cleavage in plunging necklines or peekaboo dresses. So in honor of her birthday, Wonderwall scoured our Susan style files and rounded up her sexiest looks. Click through to see her sassiest style moments…

Susan knows how to turn heads! She looks peachy-keen in a form-fitting pastel gown while at the "Romance & Cigarettes" premiere at Palazzo del Cinema during the 2005 Venice Film Festival. The plunging neckline and ruching in the bodice of her gown highlight her best assets. She complemented her looks with a side bang and loose waves. The only problem is, someone should have grabbed those sunglasses.