Tilda Swinton's Bold and Futuristic Style

By Molly McGonigle

Over the years, Tilda Swinton's fashion has been described in a lot of ways: avant-garde, androgynous, crazy, brilliant, bizarre. And as her fashion has continued to go against convention, so have the movies she's made. Her latest flick, "We Need to Talk About Kevin," has given her more opportunities to show off her unique style on the red carpet. Click through to see how Tilda has defied Hollywood's norm over the years.

Rainbow Brite, indeed. Tilda had all eyes on her in this multicolored dress with sheer sleeves and embellishments on them and a high neck with a white collar at an event in 2009.