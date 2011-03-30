Tinsel Talk: What's Your Favorite Spring Trend?

By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Paris Hampton and Ericka N. Goodman

It may not feel like it where you are, but spring is in fact here. That means it's time to switch out your peacoats and wool sweaters for some lighter looks. But what exactly are the new fashion and beauty trends for Spring 2011? See what styles celebs like Sammi Giancola, Vanessa Hudgens and more are excited to try on this season.

"For spring, I'm just excited for some floral prints and what not and just not everything that's tight, slinky and sexy -- a little more out-of-the-box." -- Sammi Giancola

