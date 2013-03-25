Voting: Diane Kruger's Style

Diane Kruger Prada purple 2012 Met Gala Stephenie Meyers The Host

Diane Kruger is known as much for her style as she is for her work on the big screen. She's a fixture at fashion shows, she makes jaws drop on the red carpet, and she has incredible street style. So in honor of her new movie "The Host," (the new film based on a novel by Stephenie Meyer) in theaters March 29, we're taking a look back at Diane's best looks and letting you vote on whether these looks are haute or not!

Looking like Hollywood royalty, Diane stepped out in this purple Prada gown at the 2012 Met Gala. The regal-colored dress was trimmed with layers of ostrich feathers at the hem and had a simple low-cut neckline. Diane added a pop of color to her look by choosing a magenta Prada handbag and a chunky pendant that hung on a delicate necklace.