Who wore it better?

By Jessica Wedemeyer

In Hollywood, there are few sins worse than donning designer duds already worn by another celeb on the red carpet. Keep clicking to see which stars were found guilty of this major fashion travesty -- from Khloe Kardashian and Jessica Alba to Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus -- and cast your vote for the starlet who you think wore the look best.

Jennifer Aniston and Allison Williams both sported this Christian Dior tuxedo-inspired look at red carpet premieres. The "Friends" alum wore a cropped version paired with shorts at the premiere of Lifetime's "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film" on April 16, 2013, but more than a month earlier, the "Girls" star wore it as a cocktail dress to the premiere of "Girl Rising."