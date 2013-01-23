By Chris Gardner

There are more than a few words that can take the place of "twin," including look-alike, doppelganger, clone, duplicate, mirror image, dead ringer, carbon copy, replica, and spitting image. We could go on, but instead of thumbing around in the dictionary, when we see two celebrities who look alike we simply call it this: Fine fashion fun.

We've rounded up the best-looking stars who happened to step out in nearly identical ensembles for another exciting round of "Who Wore It Better?" -- the rest is up to you!

We're not sure if "shocking" is the right word, but it certainly was quite a surprise to see Mariah Carey and Jennifer Aniston clad in the very same bow-topped Valentino dress. Their styles are usually disparate, but when they slipped into simple black-and-white designer gowns, they both chose dramatic earrings and straight hair. But whose style is the most stylish?