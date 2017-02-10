The dance is over. Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have split after five months together, according to a new report by E! News.

The "Dancing With The Stars" pro hasn't commented on the report, but he spent some of Friday, Feb. 10 posting cryptic quotes.

On Twitter, he wrote, "If you're ready, it's too late."

On Instagram, he shared an image of a quote by Confucius that read, "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."

enlightenment is within. A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:32am PST

He captioned it, "Enlightenment is within."

Just three weeks ago, the duo seemed happy in New York City, sharing an image of them kissing.

NYC nights ✨🌟 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

The duo met on "Dancing With The Stars," when she partnered with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and quickly hit it off. They first sparkied romance rumors in October when they attended the same birthday party. Amber confirmed the rumors in December after sharing a photo of them with the caption, "Him ❤️."

Him ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:09am PST

In early January, Amber gushed about her man and their relationship.

"It's amazing. It's so good. It's been four months now, and it's awesome," she told Dr. Chris Donaghue on play.it'seline. "I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great... Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."

My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

At one point, Amber's Instagram was deluged with negative comments about their relationship after she posted a photo of him and her kissing, but Val came to the rescue.

"It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you," he tweeted. "...and what God knows about you. -beautiful advice this morning."