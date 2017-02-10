Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have reportedly split
The dance is over. Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy have split after five months together, according to a new report by E! News.
The "Dancing With The Stars" pro hasn't commented on the report, but he spent some of Friday, Feb. 10 posting cryptic quotes.
On Twitter, he wrote, "If you're ready, it's too late."
On Instagram, he shared an image of a quote by Confucius that read, "What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others."
He captioned it, "Enlightenment is within."
Just three weeks ago, the duo seemed happy in New York City, sharing an image of them kissing.
The duo met on "Dancing With The Stars," when she partnered with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and quickly hit it off. They first sparkied romance rumors in October when they attended the same birthday party. Amber confirmed the rumors in December after sharing a photo of them with the caption, "Him ❤️."
In early January, Amber gushed about her man and their relationship.
"It's amazing. It's so good. It's been four months now, and it's awesome," she told Dr. Chris Donaghue on play.it'seline. "I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great... Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."
At one point, Amber's Instagram was deluged with negative comments about their relationship after she posted a photo of him and her kissing, but Val came to the rescue.
"It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you," he tweeted. "...and what God knows about you. -beautiful advice this morning."
