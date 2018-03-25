News
Honeymoon Update
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to Namibia after their wedding? Plus, more news
Romance Report
Take a look back at the biggest celeb love life updates for March
Celebrity splits
See which couples have called it quits this year
Royal wedding news
Meghan Markle's dad WILL walk her down the aisle, claims his friend
Baby boom
See which stars expanded their families this year
SJP Shade
Kim Cattrall weighs in on Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial bid with a side of SJP shade, plus more news
Waist Trainer Contro
Kylie Jenner's waist trainer could be dangerous for the new mom, plus more news
Romance Report
Justin Bieber has a sleepover with a model during Selena Gomez break, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2018
'So Much Fun!'
Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news
Co-Star Chemistry
Check out 30 real-life celeb couples who fell in love on set
Breaking tradition
Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition
Royal Emojis
Guess who's getting their very own line of Emojis?! Plus, more news
Still Going Strong
Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news
Still together
Adriana Lima and Turkish boyfriend Metin Hara haven't broken up after all
Moving on
Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff moves on with model-artist Carlotta Kohl: Photo
Baby news!
Eddie Redmayne announces son's birth: Find out baby No. 2's name
Split Update
How Justin Theroux is dealing with his split from Jennifer Aniston, plus more news
Weird Hawking Tribute
Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news
Romance Report
Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet's romance has been confirmed, plus more celeb love life updates of the week
Elle Woods Redux
Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a 15,000 word 'Legally Blonde' dissertation, plus more news
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban NOT Getting Divorce Following Failed "Counseling Retreat," Despite Report
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian NOT Fighting Over "Baby Duties," Despite Report
Baby No. 4?
Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news
Engagement Buzz
Is Sharon Stone engaged to her younger beau? Plus, more news
See
More
