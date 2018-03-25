Celebs Couples

Honeymoon Update Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to Namibia after their wedding? Plus, more news

Romance Report Take a look back at the biggest celeb love life updates for March

Celebrity splits See which couples have called it quits this year

Royal wedding news Meghan Markle's dad WILL walk her down the aisle, claims his friend

Baby boom See which stars expanded their families this year

SJP Shade Kim Cattrall weighs in on Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial bid with a side of SJP shade, plus more news

Waist Trainer Contro Kylie Jenner's waist trainer could be dangerous for the new mom, plus more news

Romance Report Justin Bieber has a sleepover with a model during Selena Gomez break, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2018

'So Much Fun!' Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news

Co-Star Chemistry Check out 30 real-life celeb couples who fell in love on set

Breaking tradition Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition

Royal Emojis Guess who's getting their very own line of Emojis?! Plus, more news

Still Going Strong Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news

Still together Adriana Lima and Turkish boyfriend Metin Hara haven't broken up after all

Moving on Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff moves on with model-artist Carlotta Kohl: Photo

Baby news! Eddie Redmayne announces son's birth: Find out baby No. 2's name

Split Update How Justin Theroux is dealing with his split from Jennifer Aniston, plus more news

Weird Hawking Tribute Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news

Romance Report Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet's romance has been confirmed, plus more celeb love life updates of the week

Elle Woods Redux Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a 15,000 word 'Legally Blonde' dissertation, plus more news

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban NOT Getting Divorce Following Failed "Counseling Retreat," Despite Report

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian NOT Fighting Over "Baby Duties," Despite Report

Baby No. 4? Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news

Engagement Buzz Is Sharon Stone engaged to her younger beau? Plus, more news

