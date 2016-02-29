News
Celebs
Profiles
Interviews
Couples
Photos
Social Media
Videos
Entertainment
Music
Movies
TV
Awards & Events
Red Carpet
Golden Globes
Emmys
Grammys
Oscars
Style
Beauty
Fashion
Eye Candy
Celebrity Beach Bodies
Hot Celebrities
Best Celebrity Bodies
★
Popular
Social Media Stars
Beach Bodies
Where Are They Now?
Submit
Newsletter
Newsletter
Get the latest celeb dish right to your inbox.
You know you want it!
Sign Me Up!
By signing up I accept the
Terms and Conditions
and
Privacy Policy
Thanks For
Subscribing!
Close
Follow
Facebook
Like
Twitter
Follow
Pinterest
Follow
Instagram
Follow
YouTube
Subscribe
The 8 App
follow
News
Celebs
Profiles
Interviews
Couples
Photos
Social Media
Videos
Entertainment
Music
Movies
TV
Awards & Events
Red Carpet
Golden Globes
Emmys
Grammys
Oscars
Style
Beauty
Fashion
Eye Candy
Celebrity Beach Bodies
Hot Celebrities
Best Celebrity Bodies
★
Popular
Social Media Stars
Beach Bodies
Where Are They Now?
More
News
Celebs
Entertainment
Awards & Events
Style
Eye Candy
★
Popular
Submit
Follow
Facebook
Like
Twitter
Follow
Pinterest
Follow
Instagram
Follow
YouTube
Subscribe
The 8 App
follow
Wall
News
Photos
Celebs
All
Profiles
Interviews
Couples
Photos
Social Media
Videos
Trending Celebs
Kim Kardashian West
Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news
Share
Tweet
Selena Gomez
Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun as she shows off her curves in a yellow bikini, plus more sun and sand pics you need to see!
Share
Tweet
Gigi Hadid
Duchess Kate steps out in an all green ensemble, plus more pics you have to see!
Share
Tweet
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's has the most glamorous maternity shoot ever
Share
Tweet
Duchess Kate
Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition
Share
Tweet
Kanye West
See which stars are expanding their families in the New Year!
Share
Tweet
Trending Celebs
Kim Kardashian West
Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news
Share
Tweet
Selena Gomez
Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun as she shows off her curves in a yellow bikini, plus more sun and sand pics you need to see!
Share
Tweet
Gigi Hadid
Duchess Kate steps out in an all green ensemble, plus more pics you have to see!
Share
Tweet
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's has the most glamorous maternity shoot ever
Share
Tweet
Duchess Kate
Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition
Share
Tweet
Kanye West
See which stars are expanding their families in the New Year!
Share
Tweet
'So Much Fun!'
Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news
'Most dramatic scene ever'
Will and Grace watch 'The Bachelor' plus more celeb pics that will make you LOL
Bondi Babe
Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun as she shows off her curves in a yellow bikini, plus more sun and sand pics you need to see!
Co-Star Chemistry
Check out 30 real-life celeb couples who fell in love on set
Hunka hunka
These are country music's most eligible bachelors
Breaking tradition
Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition
Oprah Secretly Married In Surprise Wedding?
Planning for Paris
Nicky Hilton has the ultimate bridesmaid rule when it comes to planning Paris's wedding
Royal Emojis
Guess who's getting their very own line of Emojis?! Plus, more news
movie
Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'
Cast Revealed
Get to know the actors and actresses starring in 'Pacific Rim Uprising'
Star Extravagances
Kerry Washington bought new mattresses for the cast and crew of 'Scandal,' plus more celebrity extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Engaged?
Still Going Strong
Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news
Kashy Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian reveals her money-saving tips
Cast Revealed
Find out who's who on the new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff, 'Station 19'
Baby Bump
Duchess Kate steps out in an all green ensemble, plus more pics you have to see!
Boss ladies
These female stars are producing some of the coolest new movies and TV shows
Host with the most
See which stars have had their own talk shows!
Still together
Adriana Lima and Turkish boyfriend Metin Hara haven't broken up after all
Moving on
Lena Dunham's ex Jack Antonoff moves on with model-artist Carlotta Kohl: Photo
Stealing the spotlight
Watch Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter bid $19,000 on art
Baby news!
Eddie Redmayne announces son's birth: Find out baby No. 2's name
Babies on the way
See which stars are expanding their families in the New Year!
See
More
Newsletter
Get the latest celeb dish right to your inbox.
You know you want it!
Sign Me Up!
By signing up I accept the
Terms and Conditions
and
Privacy Policy
Thanks For
Subscribing!
Close
From Around The Web
Powered By Zergnet
Powered By Zergnet
Powered By Zergnet
Newsletter
Get the latest celeb dish right to your inbox.
You know you want it!
Sign Me Up!
By signing up I accept the
Terms and Conditions
and
Privacy Policy
Thanks For
Subscribing!
Close
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
YouTube
The 8 App
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
Contact Us
Media/PR Inquiries
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
About Us
SheKnows Media – Entertainment
Submit
News
Celebs
Profiles
Interviews
Couples
Photos
Social Media
Videos
Entertainment
Music
Movies
TV
Awards & Events
Red Carpet
Golden Globes
Emmys
Grammys
Oscars
Style
Beauty
Fashion
Eye Candy
Celebrity Beach Bodies
Hot Celebrities
Best Celebrity Bodies
★
Popular
Social Media Stars
Beach Bodies
Where Are They Now?
Follow Wonderwall
WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser