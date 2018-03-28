Entertainment

Still GTL-ing? In anticipation of a 'Jersey Shore' revival, find out what's up with the old MTV show cast since they left Seaside Heights behind

Where Are They Now? Find out what the stars of 'Beetlejuice' are up to 30 years after the film's release

Exclusive Pics! Taraji P. Henson and 'Acrimony' co-stars pose on the red carpet at New York City premiere in exclusive pictures

Full Life Take a look back at the best and worst moments of Lady Gaga's life so far

Religious films Discover 'Mary Magdalene' and more movies inspired by the Bible

Fantastic flicks Check out the best young adult book-to-film adaptations ranked

Where You At? Catch up with your favorite 2000s reality TV stars from Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie to Trista Rehn

Ski trip drama Ramona Singer throws 'tantrum' after being denied entry to Aspen hotspot: Report

Crossover stars Check out these wrestlers who are killing it in Hollywood

Then and now Find out what's new with the returning and former stars of hit '80s comedy 'Roseanne'

Hunka hunka These are country music's most eligible bachelors

movie Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'

Cast Revealed Get to know the actors and actresses starring in 'Pacific Rim Uprising'

Cast Revealed Find out who's who on the new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff, 'Station 19'

Boss ladies These female stars are producing some of the coolest new movies and TV shows

Host with the most See which stars have had their own talk shows!

Putting fans first Check out the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nominees who deserve your praise

Yippee-ki-yay Find out what the biggest action heroes of the '80s are up to now

Roles Ranked We're counting down the best Bill Murray films -- see which movies made the list

Wonder Gal Here's everything you need to know about 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot!

Movies ranked Check out Rob Lowe's best and worst films

Gaming Cinema Celebrate the 'Tomb Raider' reboot with a look at these movies based on video games

Not as hot These celebs underwent major makeunders for movie roles

Musical Madness To mark the premiere of NBC's 'Rise,' take a look back at some of the best musical TV series ever

