Entertainment

Still GTL-ing?
In anticipation of a 'Jersey Shore' revival, find out what's up with the old MTV show cast since they left Seaside Heights behind
Where Are They Now?
Find out what the stars of 'Beetlejuice' are up to 30 years after the film's release
Exclusive Pics!
Taraji P. Henson and 'Acrimony' co-stars pose on the red carpet at New York City premiere in exclusive pictures
Full Life
Take a look back at the best and worst moments of Lady Gaga's life so far
Religious films
Discover 'Mary Magdalene' and more movies inspired by the Bible
Fantastic flicks
Check out the best young adult book-to-film adaptations ranked
Where You At?
Catch up with your favorite 2000s reality TV stars from Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie to Trista Rehn
Ski trip drama
Ramona Singer throws 'tantrum' after being denied entry to Aspen hotspot: Report
Crossover stars
Check out these wrestlers who are killing it in Hollywood
Then and now
Find out what's new with the returning and former stars of hit '80s comedy 'Roseanne'
Hunka hunka
These are country music's most eligible bachelors
movie
Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'
Cast Revealed
Get to know the actors and actresses starring in 'Pacific Rim Uprising'
Cast Revealed
Find out who's who on the new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff, 'Station 19'
Boss ladies
These female stars are producing some of the coolest new movies and TV shows
Host with the most
See which stars have had their own talk shows!
Putting fans first
Check out the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nominees who deserve your praise
Yippee-ki-yay
Find out what the biggest action heroes of the '80s are up to now
Roles Ranked
We're counting down the best Bill Murray films -- see which movies made the list
Wonder Gal
Here's everything you need to know about 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot!
Movies ranked
Check out Rob Lowe's best and worst films
Gaming Cinema
Celebrate the 'Tomb Raider' reboot with a look at these movies based on video games
Not as hot
These celebs underwent major makeunders for movie roles
Musical Madness
To mark the premiere of NBC's 'Rise,' take a look back at some of the best musical TV series ever
See
More
