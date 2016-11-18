News
Depression Battle
The Rock reveals his mental health issues got serious after his mother tried to commit suicide
No Bad Blood
Taylor Swift defends Hayley Kiyoko amid backlash over interview
Newlywed life
Maria Menounos talks to Wonderwall.com about married life, being the ultimate dog mom
Twice As Nice
Are Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid having two weddings? Plus, more news
Sisterly Love
Riley Keough explains her 'maternal' feelings for twin 10-year-old half-sisters
Not Waiting to Wed
John Cena will 'put everything else on hold' the second Nikki Bella is ready to get married
Swimsuit Star Speaks
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Danielle Herrington reveals why she almost quit modeling
Changing his mind?
John Cena explains why he's moving past his fear of fatherhood and reconsidering having kids with fiancée Nikki Bella
'So Much Fun!'
Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news
Planning for Paris
Nicky Hilton has the ultimate bridesmaid rule when it comes to planning Paris's wedding
Weird Hawking Tribute
Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news
Elle Woods Redux
Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a 15,000 word 'Legally Blonde' dissertation, plus more news
Baby No. 4?
Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news
Welfare Check-In
Police pay another visit to Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott's growing concern, plus more news
Crisis Mode?
Ryan Seacrest allegations spark 'crisis' meetings ahead of Oscars, plus more news
Custody Deal
Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux settle pets' custody, plus more news
Role of a Lifetime
Kellan Lutz can't wait to take on the role of fatherhood -- on the big screen and in real life!
Vogue Backlash
Social media users are not happy about Kim Kardashian's Vogue India cover, plus more news
Love for Montecito
Katy Perry performs for California mudslide survivors, plus more news
'Doing OK'?
Jennifer Aniston's former "Friends" costar weighs in on how she's doing after her split, plus more news
Acting Single?
The latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split, plus more news
Divorce Delayed
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce and custody proceedings stall again, plus more news
Good Samaritan
Jennifer Garner packs her weekend with good deeds, plus more news
Home cookin'
Pick up a few tips from Giada De Laurentiis' guide to Valentine's Day...
