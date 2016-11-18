Celebs Interviews

Depression Battle The Rock reveals his mental health issues got serious after his mother tried to commit suicide

No Bad Blood Taylor Swift defends Hayley Kiyoko amid backlash over interview

Newlywed life Maria Menounos talks to Wonderwall.com about married life, being the ultimate dog mom

Twice As Nice Are Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid having two weddings? Plus, more news

Sisterly Love Riley Keough explains her 'maternal' feelings for twin 10-year-old half-sisters

Not Waiting to Wed John Cena will 'put everything else on hold' the second Nikki Bella is ready to get married

Swimsuit Star Speaks Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Danielle Herrington reveals why she almost quit modeling

Changing his mind? John Cena explains why he's moving past his fear of fatherhood and reconsidering having kids with fiancée Nikki Bella

'So Much Fun!' Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news

Planning for Paris Nicky Hilton has the ultimate bridesmaid rule when it comes to planning Paris's wedding

Weird Hawking Tribute Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news

Elle Woods Redux Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a 15,000 word 'Legally Blonde' dissertation, plus more news

Baby No. 4? Kim Kardashian hints about having one more baby, plus more news

Welfare Check-In Police pay another visit to Tori Spelling amid Dean McDermott's growing concern, plus more news

Crisis Mode? Ryan Seacrest allegations spark 'crisis' meetings ahead of Oscars, plus more news

Custody Deal Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux settle pets' custody, plus more news

Role of a Lifetime Kellan Lutz can't wait to take on the role of fatherhood -- on the big screen and in real life!

Vogue Backlash Social media users are not happy about Kim Kardashian's Vogue India cover, plus more news

Love for Montecito Katy Perry performs for California mudslide survivors, plus more news

'Doing OK'? Jennifer Aniston's former "Friends" costar weighs in on how she's doing after her split, plus more news

Acting Single? The latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split, plus more news

Divorce Delayed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce and custody proceedings stall again, plus more news

Good Samaritan Jennifer Garner packs her weekend with good deeds, plus more news

Home cookin' Pick up a few tips from Giada De Laurentiis' guide to Valentine's Day...

