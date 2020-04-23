Tiffany Haddish addresses those Common romance rumors, plus more news

Tiffany Haddish responds to Common romance rumors ... sorta

Romance rumors hit Tiffany Haddish and Common again this week after Bumble posted a clip showing the two flirting via video chat and thanking them for sharing their "virtual date" with Instagram. The Bumble post came on the heels of a reference Tiffany made to isolating with Common weeks earlier during an interview with Cedric the Entertainer. And the pair were spotted leaving a party together way back in 2018. So are they really dating -- or is Tiffany just doing her job as a paid spokeswoman for the dating app? Hoda Kotb invited her onto "Today" on Wednesday, April 22, to find out. The virtual date, by the way, seemed to be all about showing off the social distancing approved capabilities Bumble's made available for users. But there was also definitely chemistry between the stars, who complimented one another, ordered food (separately), dined virtually together and even shared a dance. They ended their "date" by using the "L" word and saying they wanted to see one another again. When Hoda asked what the deal was with Tiffany's relationship with Common, Tiffany shut down the rumors -- sort of. "We went on a virtual Bumble date," Tiffany told the anchor when she appeared on video chat (via E! News). Then she paused, switched gears, and jokingly yelled, "Get out of my bedroom, Hoda!"Finally, Tiffany made it seem as if she's super single by telling Hoda, "Now it's just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes. I piled all the clean clothes next to me so it feels like somebody's in the bed." Which leaves us ... unconvinced.

Keep reading to see what Lady Gaga and her new man have been up to in quarantine ...

