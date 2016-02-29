Celebs Photos

'So Much Fun!' Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news

'Most dramatic scene ever' Will and Grace watch 'The Bachelor' plus more celeb pics that will make you LOL

Bondi Babe Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun as she shows off her curves in a yellow bikini, plus more sun and sand pics you need to see!

Hunka hunka These are country music's most eligible bachelors

Breaking tradition Find out how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding will defy tradition

Royal Emojis Guess who's getting their very own line of Emojis?! Plus, more news

movie Meet the cast of the new animated flick 'Isle of Dogs'

Cast Revealed Get to know the actors and actresses starring in 'Pacific Rim Uprising'

Star Extravagances Kerry Washington bought new mattresses for the cast and crew of 'Scandal,' plus more celebrity extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us

Still Going Strong Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news

Cast Revealed Find out who's who on the new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff, 'Station 19'

Baby Bump Duchess Kate steps out in an all green ensemble, plus more pics you have to see!

Boss ladies These female stars are producing some of the coolest new movies and TV shows

Host with the most See which stars have had their own talk shows!

Stealing the spotlight Watch Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter bid $19,000 on art

Babies on the way See which stars are expanding their families in the New Year!

ICYMI Zayn and Gigi split, Tim McGraw collapses on stage and more news you might have missed this week

Split Update How Justin Theroux is dealing with his split from Jennifer Aniston, plus more news

Putting fans first Check out the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award nominees who deserve your praise

Fab or Fug? Take a look back at the biggest celeb style hits and misses of the month so far -- the good, the bad and the fugly!

Celebri-Pets See the stars out and about with their pets this year!

Yippee-ki-yay Find out what the biggest action heroes of the '80s are up to now

Weird Hawking Tribute Did Kirstie Alley throw Scientology shade at Stephen Hawking? Plus, more news

Roles Ranked We're counting down the best Bill Murray films -- see which movies made the list

See More

From Around The Web

Powered By Zergnet
Powered By Zergnet
Powered By Zergnet
Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries